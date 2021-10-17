Franklin Resources Inc. Has $56.82 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $56,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

