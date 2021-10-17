Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.24% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $43,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

