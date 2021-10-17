Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 536,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $56,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

NYSE LEVI opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,965 shares of company stock worth $2,948,192. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

