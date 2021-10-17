Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,434,897 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434,897 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of H&R Block worth $56,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.75 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

