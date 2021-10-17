Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.17% of Red Rock Resorts worth $58,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

RRR stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.