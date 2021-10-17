Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 430,123 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.47% of OneSpaWorld worth $54,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

