Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,251 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.23% of Viasat worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

