Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 84,856 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.18% of Insteel Industries worth $44,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after buying an additional 167,051 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

