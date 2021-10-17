Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Hits $355.71 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $355.71 million and $19.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

