Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce sales of $115.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the highest is $118.71 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $594.06 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $634.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Freshpet stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.58. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.57 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

