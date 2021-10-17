FUTURAX One Day Trading Volume Hits $114.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $34,072.83 and $114.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00500152 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001029 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.88 or 0.01101775 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.