Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 531.0 days.

Shares of FRNWF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. Future has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $49.04.

Get Future alerts:

FRNWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.