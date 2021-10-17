FYDcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,782.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $14,782.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 590,411,662 coins and its circulating supply is 560,796,338 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

