FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $12,777.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 235.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 590,316,063 coins and its circulating supply is 560,710,328 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.