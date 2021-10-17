Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 522,700 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kinross Gold worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

