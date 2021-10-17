Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

