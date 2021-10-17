Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $24,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 368.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 273,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 66.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 219,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 145,615 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

IPG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

