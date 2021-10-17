Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

