Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,713,000 after acquiring an additional 273,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

