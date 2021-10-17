Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 238.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 43.7% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 87.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $140.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

