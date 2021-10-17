Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 181,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Uber Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 214,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,506,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 75,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

UBER opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

