Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.78 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

