Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 204.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,980 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of Change Healthcare worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,091,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 877,089 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

