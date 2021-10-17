Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

