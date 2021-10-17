Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,790 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,395,000 after purchasing an additional 141,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.0% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,441,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

