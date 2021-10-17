Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Gold Fields worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 953.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,466,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.