Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE EOG opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

