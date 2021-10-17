Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $428.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.43.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.