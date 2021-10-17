Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 132,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

