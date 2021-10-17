Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.54% of Sensient Technologies worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

