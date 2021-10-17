Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Franklin Electric worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.