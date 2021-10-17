Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 6,450 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.68% of Nathan’s Famous worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NASDAQ NATH opened at $62.11 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $255.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.