Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 11,962 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of Nexstar Media Group worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.60 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.