Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,733 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.41% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

