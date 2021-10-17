Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

