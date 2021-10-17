Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.63% of Minerals Technologies worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.