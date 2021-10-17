Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.16 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

