Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.01 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $199.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

