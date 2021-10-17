Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 4,132 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $107,047,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

IAC stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

