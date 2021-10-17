Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 122,750 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.63% of Sally Beauty worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

