Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,500 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.93% of WideOpenWest worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOW shares. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.