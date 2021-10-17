Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,000 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.43% of Allegheny Technologies worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

