Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 601 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

