Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.43% of Skyline Champion worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

