Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $178,253.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00005949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.