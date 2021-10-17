GenesisX Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $65,664.82 and approximately $34.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,989,288 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

