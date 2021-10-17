Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,381 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,381 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Essent Group worth $94,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,355,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

