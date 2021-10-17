Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of AutoNation worth $94,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN opened at $116.71 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,697 shares of company stock valued at $111,272,285. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

