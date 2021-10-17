Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Macy’s worth $102,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

