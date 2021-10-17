Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,734 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $93,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.82 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

